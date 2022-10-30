The former Manchester United midfielder looked set to claim a point from Boro’s visit to Preston before Jordan Storey headed home a sickening stoppage-time winner for the hosts.

Chuba Akpom had given Carrick a perfect start, stooping to convert from a corner after eight minutes, but Emil Riis slammed in a 35th-minute equaliser, ushering in an even contest with the teams trading chances.

It would be Storey who struck the decisive blow to leave Carrick’s team outside the bottom three only on goals scored ahead of a trip to Hull on Tuesday.

Michael Carrick suffered defeat in his first game as Middlesbrough's new head coach (Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Wire)

“To lose the game like that stings a bit,” said Carrick, who was appointed on Monday.

“But it is one game and I said it would never be a fairy tale from the start, I understand that.

“It was never going to be perfect, we are trying little things, it is small steps and we will keep trying to improve.

“There are big moments in games and we have to flip them our way. It is the mentality, just believing, and we will get there.

“I fancied us to go on and win, or at least score again, the way we were building (after half-time).

“The way we play football is not going to change overnight, that is impossible but we need to keep getting better.

“It is alright having positives in performances but results matter and we want to create more chances and have more attempts on goal.

“But we can’t have the complete performance from back to front after a few days.

“As disappointed as I am, and it hurts to lose the game, we have to be balanced and go into Tuesday with a new attitude and new mentality and attack the game like we were hoping to today.”

Preston North End: Woodman, Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Fernandez (Johnson 86), McCann, Whiteman (Ledson 56), Browne, Brady (Hughes 75), Jakobsen, Woodburn (Evans 86). Unused substitutes: Cunningham, Maguire, Cornell.

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith ,Fry, Lenihan, Giles, Jones, Howson, Hackney, McGree (Mowatt 86), Akpom, Rodrigo Muniz (Forss 71). Unused substitutes: Hoppe, Dijksteel, McNair, Roberts, Bola.