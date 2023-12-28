Michael Carrick bemoans international absence of Middlesbrough stars Riley McGree and Sam Silvera

AT A time when Middlesbrough could do with as many attacking options at their disposal as possible, Michael Carrick understandably harbours regrets at having to say goodbye to a couple of players after tonight's game.

Fit-again attacking midfielder Riley McGree, pictured, and winger Sam Silvera will link up with the Australia squad ahead of their Asia Cup commitments next month following this particular appointment at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Boro chief said: "Obviously, we knew there was the potential of it happening.

"It's not ideal to have a tournament in the middle of a season to be honest, I don't really get why it is in the middle of a season .

"We knew it. It's not like something has been thrown upon us, we'll deal with it."

A potential goalkeeping quandary in the new year has been eased at least following the news that number two custodian Tom Glover has missed out on a place in the Socceroos squad.

Glover will provide cover for first-choice Boro keeper Seny Dieng, who is set to link up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations, although he is currently out of action with a slight thigh issue.

Carrick commented: "We'll see how Seny is and we'll make a call on that.

"I'm not going to jump the gun either way because things can happen, but Tom has certainly done well when he's played this week."

On Glover's omission, he said: "You have to take the positives from every situation. I'm sure there's disappointment there, but at the same point he's played and had a really good week, so there's a lot to look forward to."

After tough defeats to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and Hull City already in December, alongside a loss at Leeds United, Boro will be aiming to salvage something from their fourth fixture against a White Rose side this month in Huddersfield.

To do that, they must break their cycle so far this season of failing to beat sides at the bottom end of the table, with their record being pretty lamentable in that regard.

A victory, by contrast, would finish a bittersweet year for Boro on a positive note at least.

On what to expect from Town, who drew at the Riverside in August, Carrick continued: "They're very good on the break and on transition, Huddersfield are dangerous with that speed and penetration.

"They defend very well and have good individuals.

"Watching their games, they look like a good team, I've been quite impressed watching them.

"We definitely won't take that lightly and they've had a good result (on Boxing Day)."

Offering his take on 2023, he said: "It's been alright. You put yourself in a position.

"We are where we are, in touch with the play-offs, with everything to play for.

"We've had ups and downs and injuries and we've had things go our way and other things against us.