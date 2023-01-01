Michael Carrick discusses Middlesbrough's January transfer plans amid links to Sunderland star

Michael Carrick is hoping to get some new faces through the door at Middlesbrough to provide his squad with a timely boost.

Boro ended 2022 in the Championship’s top six but dropped out of the play-off positions following the results on New Year’s Day. Middlesbrough head to Birmingham City this afternoon aiming to move back into the top six.

Carrick is hopeful of completing some business this month, as he oversees his first transfer window since being appointed at the Riverside Stadium.

He said: “January is January. It's not always easy and simple, but of course we want to be trying to do certain things to give the lads a boost as well. When you see a new face or two come through the door, I’ve been in that position myself and it does give you a boost to feel things are happening and we're moving forward.”

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Michael Carrick, Manager of Middlesbrough

