Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick has reportedly agreed terms to become Boro’s new manager, with the appointment expected to be confirmed shortly.

After a quiet first 30 minutes, the game sprung into life when Will Keane headed Wigan in front.

Isaiah Jones tapped home from close range to equalise a minute before the break, and Middlesbrough turned on the style in the second half as they scored three more through Duncan Watmore, Hayden Hackney and a Chuba Akpom penalty to pick up a first away win of the season.

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney celebrates after scoring their side's third goal at Wigan (Picture: PA)

Tendayi Darikwa came close to breaking the deadlock but his drilled effort from 20 yards was tipped onto the crossbar by Zack Steffen. Latics opened the scoring from the resulting corner when James McClean found Keane at the front post and he glanced the ball home.

The away side levelled 10 minutes later when Watmore took advantage of Jack Whatmough’s heavy touch and put the ball on a plate for Jones, who steered it past Amos.

The crossbar came to Wigan’s rescue when Watmore sent a header against the bar from inside the six-yard box.

Boro completed the turnaround when Watmore took advantage of some lazy possession and found himself one-on-one with Amos before caressing a neat finish inside the far post to make it 2-1.

Watmore teed up Hackney, for his first senior goal for the club, before Akpom converted from the penalty spot after Graeme Shinnie brought down Jones inside the area.

Wigan: Amos, Darikwa (Shinnie 66), Whatmough, Tilt, Bennett (Lang 66), Power, Cousins, Aasgaard, Keane (Magennis 75), McClean, Wyke (Broadhead 66), Lang (Kerr 84). Unused substitutes: Jones, Naylor.

Middlesbrough: Steffen, Smith, Fry, Lenihan, Jones (Dijksteel 82), Howson, Crooks (Mowatt 75), Giles, Hackney (McGree 82), Watmore (Bola 67), Akpom (Rodrigo Muniz 75). Unused substitutes: Forss, Roberts.