Boro played with any rhythm and purpose during their 4-1 victory, with Cardiff serving up the latest in what has been a series of woeful performances in front of their own fans throughout this campaign.

For Boro, while their failure to mount a meaningful promotion charge has been a disappointment, they at least have far more of a spring in their step after this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Boro centre-back Matt Clarke was improved by further second-half strikes via Finn Azaz, Emmanuel Latte Lath and midfielder Alex Gilbert.

OPTIMISTIC: Middlesbrough boss, Michael Carrick. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Right-wing Josh Bowler pulled a goal back in injury-time for the Bluebirds.

“We played very well in bursts with some quality football,” said a delighted Carrick.

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season. It hasn’t been good enough, but we have come a long way as a group.

“There’s much to build on and to take into next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mentality is massive in football, it can override talent. The way we have finished the season is encouraging and there should be some excitement.

“We looked dangerous because the lads went about their task in the right way. The edge was taken away by the situation, but the desire was there.

“It’s about self-motivation and how the players drive themselves on.”

Cardiff City: Horvath, Romeo (Conte 57), Phillips, Goutas, Tanner (Giles 77), Siopis (J Colwill 57), Ralls (Wintle 68), Bowler, Turnbull, Ashford, Diedhiou (Robinson 68). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Sawyers, Turner, Antwi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough: Dieng, Ayling, van den Berg (Dijksteel 74), Clarke, Thomas, Howson (McCabe 62), Barlaser, I Jones (Silvera 61), Gilbert (Lennon 74), Azaz, Latte Lath (Matthews 83). Unused substitutes: Bangura, O'Brien, Greenwood, Connor.