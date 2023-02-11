Michael Carrick identifies main factor behind Middlesbrough's rise up the Championship table

Michael Carrick believes the spirit of his entire squad – even those on the fringes – is one of the main factors behind Middlesbrough’s rapid rise up the Championship table.

Boro have won 11 of 14 games since Carrick was named as Chris Wilder’s replacement and now sit third in the table after lying in 21st when Wilder was dismissed.

Carrick’s arrival resulted in changes to the starting XI, with some players favoured by Wilder used more frequently from the bench by the former Manchester United midfielder.

However, Carrick has hailed the attitude of every member of his squad since he was appointed, even those who have been pushed to the fringes.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"The boys have been unbelievable. I’ve not had one issue, not any bad attitude, not anyone causing a fuss,” said Carrick, as he takes his side to struggling Cardiff City this afternoon.

"Yes, there’s been disappointment, 100 per cent, and you should be disappointed when you’re not playing. But they’ve not shown that towards me in any way or towards the coaching staff or any of the other players.

"I think that’s credit to every single one of them. I keep saying it, but that’s the spirit of the group. It’s not clouding over the fact that boys want to play, especially when the team is doing well and you want to be part of it."

Carrick feels the competition for places in his squad is also behind Boro’s upturn in form, with players pushing each other hard in training and encouraging their teammates from the bench on matchdays. He added: "The standard of training has been going up and up, and it’s really competitive in a good way, with the lads all driving each other.

"Everyone’s got each other’s backs, and the biggest thing I can say is that in and around the changing room on a matchday, whether the boys are playing, subs or haven’t even made the bench, the support they give each other is incredible.