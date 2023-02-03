Michael Carrick insists Rodrigo Muniz still has a part to play at Middlesbrough despite transfer claim

Michael Carrick has insisted Rodrigo Muniz’s Middlesbrough career is far from over after the out-of-favour striker failed to find another club in January.

The 21-year-old has not played as many minutes as desired by parent club Fulham, with the option for the Brazilian to leave Boro last month.

However, no alternative was found with the player not playing a minute of the last six league games while he has started just nine games in the league this term. He featured for 71 minutes in Carrick’s first game in charge at Preston North End at the end October but has played just 55 minutes since. However, Carrick says the player still has a part to play this season.

He said: "Rodrigo has had a little bit of a knee problem so he hasn't been in and around the group, but he'll have a part to play just like every other player, 100 per cent.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Rodrigo Muniz of Middlesbrough reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road on August 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

"It's tough when the team is playing well and we have good options.

"We believe in Rodrigo, he's a terrific talent and can bring something different to us. I'm sure at some point during the season, however soon or maybe towards the end, he'll play a part.

"I've said all along we'll need everyone at some point in the season. Rodrigo is no different, he's a big part of what we do."

Middlesbrough signed Aaron Ramsey on loan from Aston Villa on deadline day, with Cameron Archer and Dan Barlaser also joining the club in January.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick reacts on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Brighton & Hove Albion at Riverside Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)