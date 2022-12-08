News you can trust since 1754
Michael Carrick issues challenge to Hayden Hackney after 'terrific' Middlesbrough FC midfielder signs new deal

RISING midfield star Hayden Hackney has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Middlesbrough.

By Leon Wobschall
4 minutes ago

The 20-year-old has been rewarded for his rise to prominence under former interim manager Leo Percovich - who took charge following the sacking of Chris Wilder - and now Michael Carrick.

The Boro chief has preferred him to the likes of Matt Crooks and Alex Mowatt since taking over with Hackney's excellent form before the international break rewarded by way of a call-up to the Scotland under-21 set-up.

Hackney scored his first professional goal in the 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic on October 19 - during Percovich's temporary stint at the helm - and has played almost every minute of Carrick's tenure so far.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick with Hayden Hackney following the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Carrick, speaking ahead of the home game with Luton, said: "I think it's the right thing, it's fair from both sides.

"Hayden has been terrific since I came and the couple of games before that he played really well. That's kind of how it works, you get rewarded for your good work. He fully deserves it. He's been a credit to himself and his family with the way he's handled it.

"He's just stepped in. He's down to earth, he hasn't got carried away and kept doing the same things.

"That's the challenge for Hayden now: staying on the right track and to keep doing the things that's got him in this position. I don't see why or how he would change, knowing him as a lad. I'm really looking forward to working with him and helping him improve."

