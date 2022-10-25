Michael Carrick: New Middlesbrough boss hails Manchester United great Sir Alex Ferguson as huge influence

The 41-year-old former Manchester United and England midfielder was unveiled by the Teessiders on Tuesday afternoon a day after agreeing to launch his managerial career, just as Steve McClaren, Gareth Southgate and Aitor Karanka have done before him, at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrick played under Ferguson during a 12-year stay at at Old Trafford and was drafted into the coaching set-up by Jose Mourinho before also working alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Asked if he has spoken to any of his former bosses before taking the Boro job, he replied: "I spoke to Sir Alex a few times. I've spoken to him more since I stopped playing – I didn't want to get too close to him when I was a player.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"I spoke to him a lot. It's well-documented that he has a real pride and a care about ex-players progressing and being coaches, managers and takes a real pride and care in helping them as well.

"He's certainly done that to me and I really appreciate the advice he's given me."

Asked how much the Scot had influenced him during their time working together, Carrick added: "Hugely. I thought I knew football to a point until I got to United, and it taught me a whole different way of living, breathing, how to play football, how to win, and it all stemmed from the boss.

"He was a huge, huge influence, improved my game, made me a better person in all sorts of different ways, so I've got a lot to thank him for."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Manchester United Coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on December 2, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ferguson's success was founded on ruling with an iron rod, although asked if it was possible to manage in the same way nowadays, Carrick said with a smile: "Do I look like an angry Scotsman?

"Listen, you've got to be your own person to a point. Society and social circles are very different now to what they were some time ago.