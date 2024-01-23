His Boro side imploded after conceding four first-half goals at Stamford Bridge – with an own goal from Jonny Howson added to by strikes from Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer - in the space of 27 minutes to end the tie as a competitive context and obliterate their prospects of becoming the first EFL side to reach the final of the League Cup since Bradford City in 2013.

The second half was less eventful as Chelsea – beaten 1-0 in the first leg - eased off a little, with their place in the showpiece on February 25.

They still found the net twice through Palmer and Noni Madueke, with Morgan Rogers scoring a late consolation as Boro crashed out 6-2 on aggregate.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Thiago Silva during the Carabao Cup semi final second leg match at Stamford Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday January 23, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Carrick said: “It was hugely disappointing, the game unravelled quite quickly. It was brutal in a way.

"Six shots on targets, six goals, it was pretty brutal. I am feeling massively for the players. I can’t fault their effort and attitude.

"We came here with hopes, but got punished by a couple of mistakes. I am disappointed but massively proud, no-one wavered after half-time and we stuck together and showed of spirit. There was no shouting or screaming at half-time, it was ‘what’s next, make the most of it.’

“None of the lads have been involved in semi finals. It was a new experience, unchartered territory. We will be better for the experience, when the dust settles, it will be vital.”

A number of Chelsea goals were gifted by Boro, who elected to persist to try and play their way out from the back against opponents who were fast, skilled and decisive in the press.

On whether his tactics were the wrong ones in the circumstances, with his side defending a narrow lead, Carrick added: “There’s a right balance between them.

"Mistakes have happened. I’ll take responsibility. I ask them to play a certain way, that’s on me. In general, we do it really well. We’ll be better for it. The boys kept taking the ball and showing responsibility. I’ve seen plenty go the other way when the heat is on.”

Despite a tough night, Boro received a big ovation from their 4,300 fans who packed out the new Shed End after the final whistle.