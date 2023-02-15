MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick lavished praise upon 19-goal striker Chuba Akpom and two-goal Cameron Archer as the Teessiders opened up the automatic promotion race with a fine 3-1 win at Sheffield United.

After going behind to Oli McBurnie's early strike, Boro produced an excellent response to run out deserved winners with their 12th success in 16 Championship matches under Carrick, as United lost for the first time in 14 games in all competitions.

The win cut the gap between second-placed United and third-placed Boro to seven points, although the former do have a game in hand.

Carrick, who was delighted with the character shown by his side who had lost big away games at Burnley and Sunderland this winter, said: "It wasn't the start we were hoping for but we expected a tough challenge from a team in really good form who do create a great atmosphere here.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick celebrates victory after the final whistle in the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

"We spoke about the spirit, the confidence and belief in the group. It was really tested and I thought the boys jumped big levels in terms of togetherness and belief. That was the biggest thing for me.

"As the game went on we felt strong but it was more the reaction to a tough situation I was pleased about.

"It was a big result in terms of the challenge against a really good team in this place when it was jumping at the start and I thought we played some magnificent football.

"We're not getting carried away but we can be really pleased.

"It's down to good players and good people most importantly, not just the ones who are playing. You can't just flick a switch and tell someone to be confident. It's easy when you're winning games but when you come to a place like this and go behind it's a real test."

On the impact of Akpom and Archer, who posed United no end of problems all night, he continued: "I knew Chuba is talented and I just wanted him to play a position we felt suited him, that loose position where he's not up against centre-backs.

"He's in a great place, you can see that. When you're confident things come freely and you have that much more time on the ball.

"He (Archer) has come in and settled so, so well. He took his time, he was chomping at the bit.

"He is what he is and I thought he was sharp, he looks to get in behind and his link-up play was good and he can finish.