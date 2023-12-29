Michael Carrick reflects on another 'crazy' game in Yorkshire for Middlesbrough at Huddersfield Town

MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick savoured a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield Town as his side came out on the right side of another crazy Christmas game in Yorkshire – three days on from a galling loss at Rotherham United.

While Boro were hugely unfortunate to lose to the Millers, fortune favoured them against a Town side who certainly merited taking something from an absorbing game in the rain in West Yorkshire.

An eventual finale saw Leeds-born captain Jonny Howson turn from villain to hero in just 35 seconds.

After seeing his penalty saved on 83 minutes by Jacob Chapman on his full Terriers debut, the former Leeds United captain then scored from the resultant corner in a thrilling cameo of action lasting 35 seconds

His shot struck the turf and bounced off the crossbar before nestling in the net. It prompted wild celebrations.

Boro had taken the lead on 53 minutes through substitute Josh Coburn, less than five minutes after coming on, with Carrick profiting after bringing on a recognised forward.

Town deservedly levelled through Michal Helik six minutes later, but it was Boro’s night.

Carrick, whose side are three points adrift of sixth-placed Hull, said: "I'm a bit worn out, to be honest. I don't know what the players feel like.

"It was a bit of a crazy game really and I think there was all sorts happening. The weather played a part and Huddersfield played a massive part and made it difficulty for us, credit to them for that.

"It was one of those games which didn't come easy for us, really.

"It was a bit of a slog and grind and chaotic with chances at both ends. I said at half-time, if it's one of those games, make sure we win the battle in the chaos.

"Sometimes, you have to find a way of winning and to be fair to the boys, they all chipped in, in different ways.

"I am delighted with the result, going from the game at Rotherham, which was crazy for different reasons.

"Football is baffling, we played a hell of a lot better the other day than we did, but we found a way."

On the madcap cameo of action late on when Howson scored straightafter failing to convert a spot-kick, Carrick added: "It was a hell of a save from the goalkeeper. Sometimes, there's good and bad penalties and live, I just thought it ewas a hell of a save.

"I think you could see the emotion from Jonny after scoring that (straightaway) and what it meant to him and everyone. The players and staff as well in celebrating.