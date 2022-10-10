News you can trust since 1754
Michael Carrick tipped to take over 'very positive' Middlesbrough dressing room, insists caretaker Leo Percovich

Caretaker Leo Percovich says Middlesbrough's new manager will inherit a "very positive" dressing room with Michael Carrick the strong bookmakers favourite but others still heavily tipped.

By Stuart Rayner
Monday, 10th October 2022, 6:00 am
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:46 am

By Sunday morning Carrick was 4/7 to start his managerial career on Teesside, although former Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan and ex-Barnsley defender Rob Edwards are also seen as contenders.

Percovich, who has overseen a 1-0 win over Birmingham City and Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Millwall where Zian Fleming scored twice, says morale is good and the season recoverable.

“The dressing room is very positive,” he insisted. “This could be a very good season for us. We’ve started badly, but it doesn’t mean the season is gone."

POSITIVE: Middlesbrough interim manager Leo Percovich

Former player and coach Carrick had a three-game caretaker stint at Manchester United which saw him win two and draw one.

He is expected to bring in Rene Meulensteen and Mike Phelan to support him if appointed.

