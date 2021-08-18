Middlesbrough 2 QPR 3: Jonny Howson own goal as Boro lose to 10-man Rangers

Moses Odubajo was shown a second yellow card in the 50th minute. That formed part of a dramatic second half which started with Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson turning Lee Wallace’s cross into his own net to cancel out Uche Ikpeazu’s seventh-minute penalty.

Six minutes after former Sheffield Wednesday defender Odubajo was sent off, QPR took the lead when striker Lyndon Dykes hammered the ball low and through former team-mate Joe Lumley’s legs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked like Middlesbrough would still make the extra man count when Matt Crooks’s cool finish levelled things up again after 72 minutes.

Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson.

But less than four minutes later Chris Willock, who set up QPR’s second, found the net himself with a calm finish into the bottom corner to give his side seven points from nine.

Boro opened the scoring when Dykes was spotted pulling Dael Fry’s shirt by referee Stephen Martin.

Ikpeazu, who had scored the opener five days earlier, hit the centre of the net with his penalty as Dieng dived to his right and Middlesbrough went ahead.

Middlesbrough: Lumley, Anfernee Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Bola, Howson, McNair, Spence (Payero 86), Crooks, Jones, Ikpeazu (Akpom 71). Unused substitutes: Morsy, Peltier, Bamba, Daniels, Coburn.

QPR: Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, Odubajo, Johansen, Ball, Wallace (Dunne 86), Chair (Kakay 58), Dykes (Austin 68), Willock. Unused substitutes: Archer, Thomas, Dozzell, Adomah.