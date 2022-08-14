Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield United 2: Akpom eases Boro’s pain as Blades punished

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates scoring his side's second goal. Picture: PA

For significant parts of this encounter, certainly for most of the second half, his Boro side looked like suffering more angst against former club Sheffield United, although hardly to the same extent as his first return to Bramall Lane back in March when he was serenaded with a chant of ‘Wilder, what’s the score’ in the Blades’ handsome 4-1 victory.

Paul Heckingbottom should have been savouring another win at Boro’s expense but didn’t. That’s the Championship.

In fairness, the Teessiders’ response was strong after the rejuvenated Chuba Akpom fired his second goal of a stand-out afternoon eight minutes from time.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates scoring the opening goal. Picture: PA

He recorded his first home goals since December 2020 in the process and was given a standing ovation when he came off late on amid cries of ‘Chuba, Chuba’ after emptying the tank.

Wilder is still chasing four more players including two strikers before the transfer deadline.

In regards to Akpom, the Boro chief said earlier this summer that it was ‘up to him’ as to whether he has a future.

Sunday’s evidence suggests that he has. ‘Outstanding’ was the take of Wilder, who does not dish out bouquets readily.

The narrative changed late on, in a game that United – a side with many players who are polished at this level whom Wilder knows well – had under control.

Instead of seeing it through, the Blades’ defensive mask slipped, allowing Akpom to level for a second time and late pressure almost saw Boro nick a victory and Heckingbottom was the one entitled to be more frustrated at the final whistle of an admittedly absorbing afternoon.

There was at least succour when the dust settled. The showing was poles apart from United’s dreadful performance here last autumn under his predecessor.

The Blades possessed the Sunday best in Oliver Norwood and Sander Berge – who scored a lovely opener – was not far behind.

It may prove a double-edged sword. The silky schemer – whose future has been under the microscope all summer and will continue to be until the window shuts – showed just why Heckingbottom sees him as irreplaceable.

He displayed touches of class, along Iliman Ndiaye.

Billy Sharp, in his first start since March 19, looked his old self before unfortunately leaving the fray at the interval with an ankle knock and there was a vibrant second-half showing from Rhian Brewster, who posed problems and was denied a goal only by the superb reflexes of Zack Steffen.

It was ultimately not a day for defences, with Boro’s panicking tendencies culminating in a dreadful concession when Ryan Giles, under no pressure whatsoever but presumably not given a call, blasted the ball into his own net on 68 minutes to put the visitors into a 2-1 lead which was certainly not flattering.

Unfortunately, for United, their defence would display charity at the other end.

The ill Matt Crooks was a notable absentee for Boro, while new signings Alex Mowatt and Matthew Hoppe were on the bench.

United’s line-up featured a number of players who served Wilder so well over the years, with his decision to switch Paddy McNair into midfield being a move designed to ensure that John Fleck, Norwood and Berge did not have it all their own way.

McNair’s one sweet contribution saw him play an exquisite pass in the build-up to a tidy Boro leveller which undressed United down their left, but towards the other goal, Norwood and Berge showed the adeptness that Wilder would have been fearing.

Those worries were crystallised within three minutes.

The move to United’s opener _ and first away goal this term – was started by another whom Wilder had reason to be concerned about in Sharp, who out-smarted and outmuscled Dael Fry all half.

He held the ball up with authority early on with the move taken on by Norwood who found Berge with the Norwegian’s deadly turn and shot providing United with the picture-perfect start.

The early poise came from United, who also finished the first half strongly. But Boro delivered a moment of quality themselves to level through Akpom.

Even though both defences did not look too convincing, particularly Boro’s, it made for a good watch between two sides with justifiable aspirations to be in the shake-up come the season’s business end in the spring.

In terms of chances, Riley McGree, booked after getting unnecessarily involved early on when Sharp also saw yellow for shoving Jonny Howson, fired straight at Wes Foderingham, while Norwood’s deliveries posed issues in front of the Boro goal.

One was headed in by John Egan before the break, but the ‘goal’ was ruled out with Anel Ahmedhovic straying offside.

On the resumption, United took charge. A Brewster toe-poke was cleared off the line by Marc Bola before the United substitute was thwarted by the brilliance of Steffen to keep out his header.

Boro stuttered and United were slick, with a sublime Norwood flick supplying Ndiaye before Giles’s horror moment.

That should have been that, but Akpom was left unchecked to glance in after Lenihan headed Giles’s cross towards goal. A good reaction from Boro and Giles.