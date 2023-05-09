MIDDLESBROUGH and Coventry's transformation from relegation candidates in the autumn to promotion contenders in the spring says everything about the egalitarian Championship landscape.

That's the view of Boro chief Michael Carrick ahead of the duo's forthcoming meeting in the play-offs.

The first game of a trilogy between the pair took place on the final day of the regular season on Monday and ended when honours even in a 1-1 draw.

For his part, Carrick is reading little into those events ahead of the club’s two-legged semi-final, with Boro heading to Warwickshire on Sunday and hosting the Sky Blues in the final instalment next Wednesday.

Michael Carrick. Picture: PA

On the duo, who were in the relegation zone after their meeting in Coventry on October 1, Carrick said: "I think this league throws up that.

"At times, you can have runs and momentum which goes against you and then all of a sudden, you can get momentum and it snowballs from there.

"You look at us, Coventry and West Brom to a point - although they missed out. Historically, this league does that. We have cashed in so far, but it's what is next that matters.

"Its just different (the play-offs) and naturally there's a different feel about it as a player and a team.

"Certainly in the two stadiums we will play at, there will be a different atmosphere and there's no hiding from that. It's something you have got to relish and we are privileged to be in a position of fighting for something that is worth achieving."

On what he learned about Coventry on Monday, he continued: "Nothing that I don't know to be honest.

"They are a really good team and Mark (Robins) has got them playing really well and organised and they play good football and are a threat going forward with good transitions.

