Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fulham manager Marco Silva speaks to Rodrigo Muniz Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Muniz is the ninth new face to arrive at Rockliffe after a busy summer in the transfer market.