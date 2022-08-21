News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out

Middlesbrough bolster forward options with addition of Premier League striker

Middlesbrough have added to their forward line by announcing the signing of Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan from Fulham.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:31 am
Fulham manager Marco Silva speaks to Rodrigo Muniz Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Fulham manager Marco Silva speaks to Rodrigo Muniz Picture: Adam Davy/PA

The 21-year-old made 28 appearances as the Cottagers secured promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Boss Chris Wilder told Boro’s official website: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Most Popular

Muniz is the ninth new face to arrive at Rockliffe after a busy summer in the transfer market.

The club have already drafted in Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Tommy Smith, Alex Mowatt, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe

Chris WilderMiddlesbroughPremier LeagueFulham