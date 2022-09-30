Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder brands speculation linking him to Premier League club as 'nonsense'

The Boro boss become the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to take over on the south coast. The Cherries have been without a manager since sacking Scott Parker following their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool at the end of August.

Further reports suggested that Wilder was the number one choice of prospective owner Bill Foley, who is currently in talks about purchasing the club.

Wilder was the big favourite to take over at Burnley earlier this year after the dismissal of Sean Dyche.

Chris Wilder has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Bournemouth. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

However, ahead of Boro’s return to Championship action against Coventry City, Wilder has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

“100 per cent not,” he responded when asked if he would be heading south.

"It’s nonsense what’s happened. I dealt with that speculation a month ago and I put it to bed, it’s come from nowhere and it’s not needed by anybody. I’ve just laughed it off.

“There are all sorts of things and I think that’s what happens when teams don’t get result that maybe they are expected to get.

"There are all sorts of things happening, you fell out with the owner, he’s gone, I’ve gone, everybody is off. Everybody is abandoning ship.

“Every job that I have taken, I’ve taken when they are not in a good position. The club wasn’t in a great position.

"I’m not saying they are in a great position now but every club that I have taken on, there has been a build. We’re suffering a little bit of pain at the moment but this is not the time to walk away.

“Of course we are all ambitious. Everybody wants to work at the highest level, I want to work at the highest level with this football club. I think everybody understands that.

“Sometimes you just have to deal with the noise and nonsense that comes. If I was on social media, I would have put it to bed as soon as it came out.

"Thankfully, I’m not so I had to wait until Friday but these are things that you have to deal with in this game.