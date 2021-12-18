Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder hails victorious side's effort and display of debutant

Middlesbrough debutant Neil Taylor goes past Bournemouth's Gavin Kilkenny (TONY JOHNSON)

Andraz Sporar’s 53rd minute penalty was the only goal of the game at the Riverside Stadium as ‘Boro made it three wins from the last four outings in the Championship.

They have lost just once in six games since Wilder replaced Neil Warnock and the victory came against opponents who are one of the promotion favourites.

“It was good,” said Wilder.

“It's a good day for the club. It had to be a strong performance against a really talented side

“When you look at the players they had in their starting 11 and the strength on their bench as well, it was the biggest test and we produced a really positive front foot performance.

“Out of possession we were really good, the press was good, we stepped into them, the lines between the three units were good and apart from maybe a five, ten minute period in the first half where we were a bit loose in possession, we were good going the other way as well.”

Isaiah Jones was excellent on the right side, causing Bournemouth all sorts of issues with his pace and trickery.

Andraz Sporar is mobbed by Middlesbrough team-mate Neil Taylor after slotting his side's winning penalty against Bournemouth (TONY JOHNSON)

The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season but Wilder insisted: “He still has a lot to learn.

“There's a couple of things we need to tighten up with him.

“It was a good performance. He had a little period as well for five minutes when he did his best to win the man of the match and did his best to chuck it away!

“But he’s a young boy learning and these things are going to happen and these things are going to happen with the way we play.

“There was a little period where we tried to play out from the back early on and we got caught once but we have to be brave as well which we were.

“We want to control possession and if you want to be a good team, the way the game goes now, you have to be good with the ball in all parts of the pitch.

“The boys had to produce seven, eight, nine out of ten today because of the quality of the opposition and they did but we have to keep building.”

'Boro gave a debut to Neil Taylor at left wing-back, the 32-year-old Wales international who was without a club since being released by Aston Villa in the summer.

Last month, Wilder gave him a contract until mid-January and he was excellent against Bourenmouth.

"We talked about the balance and depth of the squad," said Wilder.

"Knowing what Neil is about and the professional he is - how he's had to look after himself - he has played couple of games for the 23s and his work on the training ground and his work away from the place, gives him opportunity to produce a performance like that.

"He's up against mobile players in wide positions and didn't really get exposed.

“He was good with the ball. He gave us a nice calmness about his play.

“I’m delighted for Neil as it's been quite a difficult season for him not getting a club but I knew of his availability and he's come in and played well giving us balance and competition in that position.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker had few complaints after seeing his side stumble yet again: they have now gone six games without a win.

“We had three massive chances which we should score from in the first half but in the second half we were nowhere near good enough.

“We came out and looked second best in a lot of things.

“Duels, challenges… they came out on top of them all and it gave them a platform and we struggled from that point