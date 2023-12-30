Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick allays fears over midfielder's absence plus updates on defender and striker

MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick has allayed fears of a lay-off for Matt Crooks after the form midfielder was a surprise omission from the matchday squad in Friday night's 2-1 Championship win at former club Huddersfield Town.

Boro, whose injury count was close to double figures ahead of the game, were without Crooks and a host of other players.They must now also make do without Riley McGree and Sam Silvera, who will now link up with the Australia squad for the Asia Cup.

Keeper Seny Dieng, who has missed the club's last three games with a thigh niggle, is also in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A late strike from Jonathan Howson, just 35 seconds after seeing a penalty saved, earned Boro the points at the John Smith's Stadium.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, on the touchline at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

But it was a night which saw defender Anfernee Dijksteel exit the fray early in the second half with an injury issue.

His replacement Josh Coburn, whose recent game-time has been limited due to a hernia issue, soon put Boro in front – with the Teessiders switching formation - before Town levelled.

On Crooks, Coburn and Dijksteel, Carrick, whose play-off chasing side welcome Coventry on New Year's Day, said: "We've been nursing Crooksy over the past two or three games where he's been in and out and having little bits off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had to be careful with him because he's had a bit of a niggle as well. Tonight (Huddersfield) was one of those where we couldn't risk it. Hopefully in the next few days we'll have him back."

On Coburn, he added: "He's alright at the minute but we've had to ease him back in, we've had to be careful.

"He's had a lot of football then he picked up the injury, so we've had to nurse him back a little bit. He could only get through so many minutes really, today was a bit longer, it was the right time and it was a big moment.

"It's a balance to get lads back and keep lads fit because the lads that are fit have played an awful lot of football, a lot of minutes so we have to be careful from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (Coburn) has been sound, he's been ready for his chance and he took it."

Explaining Dijksteel's substitution, he said: "He felt something, he felt it at half-time and was aware of it.

"There was probably going to be changes soon anyway because of the way the game was going, we needed a bit of a change, but in the end we had to look after Anf a little bit.