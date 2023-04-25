MIDDLESBROUGH boss Michael Carrick felt Luton’s match-winning penalty should never have been given in his side’s 2-1 defeat by their play-off rivals at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors took a first-half lead through Cameron Archer but the Hatters hit back after the break, with Tom Lockyer heading in and then Carlton Morris converting after being brought down by Zack Steffen.

However, the spot-kick should not have been awarded by referee Graham Scott, according to Carrick.

He said: “A penalty like that, luckily we can laugh it off today in some ways, but I do wonder, with the referees being in the Premier League and then used to VAR and then not having it, I think it gives them a bit of insurance.

PLEASED: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (centre) applauds the fans following defeat to hosts Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Picture: Adam Davy

“This is not directly to the referee tonight, it’s something in general to look at. Tonight didn’t count for too much in the end but it could be a crucial decision at some point.

“Whether it’s this season or next season, referees coming down it is very different when you haven’t got the security for the big, big decisions.

“I’m not moaning about tonight, it is what it is, it was never a penalty, of course it wasn’t, but it’s something to think about moving forward.”

After Matt Crooks fired over the top in the first half, the midfielder’s pass released Archer on 40 minutes, who beat the tame efforts of home keeper Ethan Horvath and then walked the ball into the net.

DECISIVE MOMENT: Luton Town's Carlton Morris (right) scores his side's second goal of the game against Middlesbrough at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Luton were level four minutes after the interval when Lockyer headed home Alfie Doughty’s corner.