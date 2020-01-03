Middlesbrough complete second January transfer window signing after bringing in Manchester City loan forward Lukas Nmecha

Have your say

MIDDLESBROUGH have completed their second successive early-window loan signing from Manchester City after bringing in young forward Lukas Nmecha for the rest of the season

The 21-year-old arrives after spending the first part of this season on loan with Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg.

Last season, he made 38 appearances while on loan at Preston North End, scoring four goals.

Nmecha joins City colleague Patrick Roberts on Teesside after the winger was recalled early from a loan spell at Norwich City to join Boro.

Head coach Jonathan Woodgate said: "We are delighted to bring Lukas to the club.

"He is a terrific young player who has the benefit of a year’s experience of Championship football.

"He is another young, hungry player of real quality and it is great that we have been able to get him.

"In Lukas and Patrick we have signed two very good players, and we’ve been able to bring them in early in the transfer window which is a real bonus."

Hamburg-born Nmecha represented England at all levels up to Under-21 before making his debut for Germany at U21 level in March 2019.