Middlesbrough could be in line for cash boost with ex-defender Nathan Wood - now at Swansea City - subject of a £10m offer from Southampton
Wood, son of former Boro and Crystal Palace defender Dean Gordon, is wanted by his former manager at Swansea in Russell Martin, who moved to the south coast earlier this summer.
Wood, who only moved to Swansea from Boro in the 2022 close-season, excelled last term in the Principality and played in 40 of the Swans' league games last term.
Wood, who became Boro's youngest player to ever make his debut at 16 years and 75 days in August 2018, was linked with Brentford earlier this summer with Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also reportedly monitoring his form.
Boro reportedly negotiated a sell-on fee into the deal that saw him head to Wales.
The 21-year-old made seven first-team appearances in all competitions for Boro and has also had loan spells earlier in his career at Hibernian and Crewe Alexandra.