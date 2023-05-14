Middlesbrough defender outstanding but middle-of-the-road play-off produces middle-of-the-road player ratings

Middlesbrough and Coventry City played out a low-octane 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Boro were loathe to chase the game away from home but produced a steady if unspectacular performance to set up the second leg at the Riverside on Wednesday.

Zack Steffen – not a save to make, and only caused one jitter of note with his passing 6

Tommy Smith – a decent display from the right-back 6

BATTLE: Paddy McNair came out on top against Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres

Paddy McNair – outstanding defending to protect Steffen in the second half 8

Darragh Lenihan – a good foil for McNair in the centre of defence 7

Ryan Giles – Coventry targeted him in the first half but he stood firm 6

Hayden Hackney – played some good passes 7

Alex Mowatt – made light of the absence of Jonny Howson 7

Isiah Jones – a real outlet in the first half but like the team, much less influential in the second, leading to his substitution 7

Chuba Akpom – dropped deep to good effect at times but thwarted by Ben Wilson early on 7

Riley McGree – the creative force behind Boro's first-half play, disappeared a bit after making the cross Akpom headed wide at the start of the second half 7

Cameron Archer – no real chances to continue his excellent goalscoring form 6

Substitutes:

Marcus Forss (for Jones, 68) – unable to provide the same threat Jones started with but the game had turned by that stage 5

Matt Crooks (for Archer, 83) – N/A