The 28-year-old Dubliner is said to have verbally agreed terms on a four-year deal at the Riverside Stadium, having rejected fresh terms from Rovers, where his deal expires at the end of June. Confirmation of his move is widely expected to arrive soon.

A consistent figure in the heart of the Blackburn backline, Lenihan - said to have interest from several second-tier clubs alongside Boro - would provide another senior defensive option for Boro alongside Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel.

Boro have been linked with a number of players so far this close season, with Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres and Newcastle United duo Dwight Gayle and Karl Darlow among those who the Teessiders have been credited with interest in.

Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan battles for the ball with Sheffield United's Sander Berge in the Championship game at Bramall Lane earlier this year. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA.

The bulk of Boro's summer spending is likely to be funded by proceeds from the sale of Djed Spence, who has enjoyed an outstanding campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest in helping the East Midlands outfit achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old, is now back on Boro's books and several clubs have been linked with a move including Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Brentford.