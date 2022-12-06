MIDDLESBROUGH have announced a pre-tax loss of £19.4m in their latest set of accounts for the financial year up to June 2022.

The deficit is down from a huge fall of £30.8m in the previous financial year with the club's finances taking a significant hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With fans back in stadiums for the 2021-22 campaign, gate receipts rose to £6.4m from just £36,000 in the previous set of figures which covered the 2020-21 season when games were played out in empty stadiums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro's run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last term, when they bowed out to Chelsea after beating Premier League big guns Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth and fifth rounds, helped the club pocket around £3m from cup competitions.

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC. Picture: Getty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Income from commercial and sponsorship deals was up to £6.5m, compared to £4 million earned over the previous year.

The club's turnover increased to £26.9m, up from £14.5m in the previous financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wages increased from £27m to just under £28.5m due to an increase in the number of playing and non-playing staff at the club.

The club made a £1.4m profit on transfer deals over the year, the figures revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The importance of the ongoing financial support from owner Steve Gibson was again cited in the report..