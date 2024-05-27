Middlesbrough FC beat off interest from Sheffield United to complete permanent signing of Leeds United defender and cult hero
Ayling, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Boro, has signed a two-year deal.Out of contract at Leeds this summer, Ayling was allowed to join the Teessiders to boost his hopes of regular first-team football and earning a longer contract.
The Leeds cult hero, 32, quickly established himself in the Boro ranks in the absence of the injured Tommy Smith and made a total of 19 appearances, contributing eight assists and played a full part in the club's strong finish to the season which saw them just miss out on a Championship play-off place.
A promotion winner at Leeds in 2019-20, Ayling will officially join Boro when his Leeds contract expires in June.
He made over 250 appearances for the Elland Road club.
Sheffield United had also been keen on signing Ayling, whose former clubs include Bristol City and Yeovil, having started his career at Arsenal.
Head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us.
"After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league.
"The club has got under his skin and the supporters have really taken to him as well, so it’s great to have him on board permanently.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.