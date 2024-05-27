MIDDLESBROUGH have confirmed the signing of Leeds United defender Luke Ayling.

Ayling, who spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Boro, has signed a two-year deal.Out of contract at Leeds this summer, Ayling was allowed to join the Teessiders to boost his hopes of regular first-team football and earning a longer contract.

The Leeds cult hero, 32, quickly established himself in the Boro ranks in the absence of the injured Tommy Smith and made a total of 19 appearances, contributing eight assists and played a full part in the club's strong finish to the season which saw them just miss out on a Championship play-off place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A promotion winner at Leeds in 2019-20, Ayling will officially join Boro when his Leeds contract expires in June.

Middlesbrough loanee Luke Ayling, pictured during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hull City in April. The Leeds United defender has signed a two-year deal with Boro after a successful loan spell. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

He made over 250 appearances for the Elland Road club.

Sheffield United had also been keen on signing Ayling, whose former clubs include Bristol City and Yeovil, having started his career at Arsenal.

Head coach Michael Carrick said: “We’re delighted that Luke is staying with us.

"After coming in on loan in January, he settled in very quickly and made a big impact, bringing his character and personality to the group. He knows what it takes to be a success in this league.