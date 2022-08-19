Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greaves, the subject of a bid from Boro earlier this close-season has penned a new four-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year. He is now contracted at City until at least June 2026.

Wilder will now look at alternative targets as he strives to bring in a new left-sided centre-half. He also wants two forwards and a midfielder before the summer deadline.

Wilder said: “He’s committed his future to Hull. We were open with our interest in the player.

"The decision has been made by the player. It was a positive offer from us, which was rejected. We’d usually try and keep that stuff private, but I think it was on their side from the off that it was out there.

"We made the offer for a good player in a position we’re looking to fill. But he’s signed a new deal, so we have to accept that.

"But listen, I think when you go in for players, there’s always two or three you’re looking at. You’re not just going straight out for one with nothing alongside it at all.

“The specific positions we want to strengthen, we have three or four targets for every one, and it’s possible to make bids for two or three players at one time, and see which one drops. That’s the way of the world and how football clubs work. We’re still confident that position gets filled with a really good player.”

Meanwhile, Wilder has confirmed his interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, who is set to join the club on a season-long loan.

The player is reportedly undergoing a medical.

Wilder, whose side visit Reading on Saturday, where they are seeking for their first league win of the campaign, added: “He’s a player that the club obviously have history with, having tried to sign him last year.