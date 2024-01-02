Middlesbrough FC boss handed triple boost ahead of cup appointments with Aston Villa and Chelsea
Boro were without 12 first-teamers in their opener to 2024, a 3-1 home reverse to Coventry City on New Year’s Day, with their squad resources being stretched to the limit.
The latest absentee was Anfernee Dijksteel, who missed out with a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-1 success at Huddersfield Town on Friday.
Key midfielder Hayden Hackney and Matt Crooks were among those to miss out against Sky Blues alongside striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.
England under-21 star Hackney has been out since late November with a groin issue, while Crooks (hamstring) has not been involved in the past two matches.
Latte Lath has been sidelined with a hamstring issue for the last four games.
Carrick, whose side welcome Villa in a televised FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday tea-time and host Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final next Tuesday, said: "We’re hoping for Hayden to train this week and Crooksy too. We’ll wait and see on that. Manu too; training this week.
"Some of the boys have been out for a number of weeks though, so it’s a bit of managing that and not expecting too much too soon.
"But it will be great to have them back and in and around it again to feel that little bit stronger again.
"We’re still waiting on scans with Anf (Dijksteel).
"With it being New Year’s, it’s not always easy to get things back as quickly as we’d like. We’ll have to wait and see."
Better news saw Josh Coburn start his first game for the club since mid-November on Monday, having been previously affected by a hernia issue during the early part of the winter.
Carrick added: "Josh was probably ready to start today in fairness after playing an extended period on Friday night.
"But playing the full game was a big ask of him and not ideal. It’s kind of needs-must at the minute though.
"There are a few boys playing a bit patched up at the minute and they’ve had to over a period of time as well."
