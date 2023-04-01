Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick full of praise for 'clever' and 'smart' Neil Warnock

A MODERN-DAY coach, Michael Carrick's respect for someone who is a bit more old school in Neil Warnock is immense.

The Middlesbrough head coach wasn't even born when Warnock started his managerial career in non-league circles at Gainsborough Trinity in 1980.

Carrick, just 26 matches into his dug-out career, pits his wits against the managerial doyen for the first time this afternoon.

His main memory of the Yorkshireman surrounds that controversial 2006-07 season when he was part of a Manchester United side who lost on the final day to his former club West Ham, who staved off relegation at the expense of Sheffield United.

The winning goal was infamously scored by Carlos Tevez - at the centre of a row over his registration which led to the Hammers being fined for the breach, but spared a points deduction.

Carrick said: “The one I can remember most is the Sheffield United one when they ended up being relegated because we got beat by West Ham. That one didn’t go down too well with him!

"But my memories of Neil Warnock teams are that they are hard-working, well-organised and hard to play against. I can’t remember a game where we won easily. That’s what we’ll expect on Saturday."

The fact that Warnock is well acquainted with several players at Boro, a former club, adds to the degree of difficulty that his side will face.

Carrick said: “Some of the boys know him ever so well and of course, he knows the boys the same. He has a wealth of experience and been in the game an awful long time, he's seen a lot of things and experienced a lot.