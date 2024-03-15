The Sunderland-born player joined Boro on a season-long loan in the summer window and has played 37 times this term, with his last three appearances coming from the bench.

Boro have the option of making Greenwood's move permanent in the summer for a fee of £1.5m, although the situation is reportedly not straightforward with the 21-year-old earmarked for a wage increase should promotion-chasing Leeds go up.

On Greenwood’s future after 2023-24, Carrick, whose side host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday, said: "It's not the time now for me to bothering Sam on that.

"It's focusing on the games. As I said with Jonny (Howson) and there are one or two others (out of contract or approaching end of loan spells), in time it will work itself out.

"Timing is important with these sorts of things, with contracts and transfers. When it's the right time, things will get finalised."

Greenwood's time at Boro has featured some memorable moments, including a strike in the 4-0 win at boyhood club Sunderland in October and a brilliant late free-kick to beat leaders Leicester City the following month - which did his parent club a big favour.

On the impact of Greenwood, whose Leeds team-mate Luke Ayling headed to Teesside on loan in January, Carrick added: "Sam has been great, he trains unbelievably well, really enjoys it here. You can see that.