Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick provides an update on future of striker Josh Coburn

MIDDLESBROUGH head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that young striker Josh Coburn will remain on loan at League One outfit Bristol Rovers for the remainder of 2022-23.

Rovers beat off interest from a number of lower-division sides to land the 20-year-old in the summer.

Coburn had made a considerable impact in the West Country, netting five times in 11 outings, with Boro having a potential recall clause in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Carrick believes it is in the best interests of everyone that he stays put.

Josh Coburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I think that's the best place for him to stay and enjoy his football that he has been doing all season and keep improving.

"Experience is huge as a younger player. It's great to see him getting a lot of experience. It will help in the long run. When something isn't broke, don't try to fix it and certainly in the short-term for Josh, it's the right place for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether he has spoken to the Bedale-born player about his situation, Carrick continued: "No, I haven't actually because I didn't want to get too involved personally.

"His head is in a good place and he's performing. He has a role and responsibility and he's doing really well, so I didn't want to interfere too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the same time, he's our player and we obviously care about him and do want to look after him, so I'm well aware of that."

One player who has no future at Boro is midfielder Massimo Luongo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield Wednesday player's short-term deal ends next month and he has linked up with Ipswich Town, managed by Carrick's good friend Kieran McKenna, on trial, in a bid to earn a longer-term contract.

Carrick said: "Mass was obviously on a short-term contract and we want to do what’s best for him really - help him in his next step in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s training down at Ipswich and hopefully that works well for him. I’ve enjoyed working with Mass and he goes with our backing and support and hopefully it works well for him.

“It’s about what is right for Mass mostly, not me and helping friends out in that regard.

Advertisement Hide Ad