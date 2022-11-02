Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick reveals what pleased him the most about his maiden win at Hull City

After being good value for a first-half lead at Hull City given to them by ex-Tigers loanee Chuba Akpom - who headed home his second goal in successive games under the new Boro chief - the Teessiders were tested on the restart by City, with new-boss-in-waiting Liam Rosenior watching on from the stands.

Boro, who kept a first-half clean sheet on their travels for the first time this season, had to field strong pressure on the resumption for Hull, who levelled when former Riverside defender Cryus Christie saw his deflected shot loop into the net on the hour.

But soon after, Boro retook the lead when Darragh Lenihan's header was bundled over the line by home defender Tobias Figueiredo.

Ten minutes from time, Christie diverted a cross-shot from Ryan Giles into his own net to seal victory for the visitors and first under Carrick's watch.

Carrick, whose side were beaten late on in his opening game in charge at Preston, said: "You have a plan but sometimes it doesn't always fit how the game evolves, and the boys adapted really well. There were so many elements that we can be pleased with. It was the digging in, sticking together and showing that we are a team that I was most proud of.

“I was really proud of the lads, and pleased for them too. The way they’ve gone about things since I’ve come in, they’ve really applied themselves and the attitude has been spot on. They've tried to do everything we've asked of them. We didn't quite get the run on Saturday, but I thought tonight was a bit of all sorts.

“We played some really good football at times, we had to dig in and defend at times and we were tested across the back line at times.

Michael Carrick applauds Middlesbrough's fans at full time after his side's 3-1 win at Hull City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We want to look like a team to represent what the club is and what the fans stand for. Hard work, be a team, be humble and work for each other, but when we have that ball that bit of sprinkle of personality and belief."

Carrick was serenaded in song by a noisy travelling support of around 2,000 Boro fans at the final whistle, with he and his staff and players going over to applaud those supporters en masse following the game.

Carrick, whose first home game in charge at the Riverside Stadium is against Bristol City on Saturday, added: “It was a great moment, but it’s not about me. That’s what we’re looking for though, that connection. We're here to play football and with no fans there is no football. We understand that.

