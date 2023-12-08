Middlesbrough FC boss Michael Carrick steadfastly refuses to bemoan his lot ahead of key Ipswich Town test

ONE of Michael Carrick's most endearing traits is his refusal to bemoan his lot.

On Saturday, Middlesbrough's absentee count could stretch into double figures in a game which always had the portents of being teak-tough even with a much stronger compliment of players at home to second-placed Ipswich Town.

Alongside the suspended duo of Isaiah Jones and Anfernee Dijksteel, Boro will definitely be without a number of other key players including Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree, Lewis O'Brien, Marcus Forss and Tommy Smith.

Paddy McNair also came off at Leeds United last weekend with a back injury, with Carrick also revealing afterwards that Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney were not 'too close' to returning from injury for the Elland Road appointment.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It will significantly add to the degree of difficulty facing Boro - who are particularly stretched in terms of defensive options.

Carrick's side also face a big home game next week against a direct play-off rival in Hull City and also visit fellow Yorkshire sides Rotherham United and Hull City over Christmas.

On his injury concerns for the weekend, Carrick said: "I think we’re better off talking about who is fit and available because we are down on the numbers.

"Those that are available and are playing are doing well though. We’ve got a long list of players not available for various reasons, but that’s not my focus.

"It’s more right now about getting the boys who are fit ready for the game on Saturday.

"Boys get injuries and suspensions and it’s easy to talk about that, but it’s ultimately about the game and preparing for that. It’s a great challenge for us."

Ipswich themselves do have a couple of unwanted absences themselves, with former Boro midfielder Massimo Luongo - who had a short spell on Teesside last season - missing out through suspension alongside Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams.

