Middlesbrough FC boss Neil Warnock evokes memories of Huddersfield Town interval rant

Middlesbrough FC boss Neil Warnock shows his displeasure during Saturday's 2-0 loss at Hull City. Picture: PA.

The footage - part of a TV series chronicling the fortunes of the Terriers in 1994-95 - has been widely viewed on YouTube with Warnock seen to compose himself quietly in the corner of the changing room with a cup of tea before issuing a passionate rant towards his players in reminding them that their fans were stood watching outside in the pouring rain while they turned in a low-key performance.

A sell-out 3,500 contingent of fans of his current club Middlesbrough also saw a Warnock-managed side turn in an under-whelming first half display lacking in intensity at Hull City on Saturday.

Warnock, clearly displeased as he watched events from the technical area in the first period, again mentioned the presence of rain-soaked supporters in the rain in East Yorkshire in his interval address to his Boro players, where stern words were highly likely to have been uttered.

Boro upped their intensity on the restart, but unfortunately missed a number of chances and paid the price in a 2-0 reverse, with Hull scoring two late goals and the Teessiders also seeing a free-kick from Paddy McNair controversially ruled for a very minor infringement.

It resulted in some frustrated Boro followers chanting 'Sacked in the Morning' in the direction of their manager at the final whistle following a difficult and luckless day out east.

Warnock said: "I mentioned the support at half-time. I said I was getting wet through like the fans and we had got to up it in the second half, which we did.

"We just couldn't get a goal at that end and it would have been fantastic to go home with a point like that in front of a great following."

On the topic of criticism from some fans, unhappy at Boro's low-key start to the campaign, he added: "Like I have said before, if anyone can do better, good luck to them with what I have got."

Boro's form has been exacerbated by a worsening injury situation, with Warnock fearing that key defender Dael Fry will be out for a significant spell after coming off late on at Hull - with the hosts scoring two goals in his absence.

Fellow centre-half Grant Hall, who pulled up with a thigh problem late on in training on Friday, is also sidelined, with Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, and Marcus Browne also currently on the injured list and summer signing Martin Payero also struggling for fitness.

Lee Peltier will also be suspended for Boro's home game with Peterborough United, straight after the international break on October 16 after picking up his fifth booking of the season at Hull.

The veteran manager, who is exploring the free agent market to bolster his options, added: "You cannot dwell on defeats.

"It looks very bleak regarding injuries, but I will come up with something for the next game. I don't think there's too many under-23s we can bring in. We'll have to wait and see.

"It is not easy to see any of the injured lads back for Peterborough. You have to do your best with what you have got and train hard.

"There are a lot of people worse off than us. I am gutted and sick as a parrot, but you go again and that's why I am still in the game.

"I didn't want to speak to anybody (after Hull) as everyone knew we should have won the game and we did not do it and it is hard to take. You look at yourself and I don't think I could have done much more, if I am honest.