Middlesbrough FC captain and ex-Leeds United skipper Jonathan Howson signs new deal and is hailed as a 'great example' by Michael Carrick

MIDDLESBROUGH captain Jonathan Howson has penned a new deal with the Teessiders - and is now contracted at the Championship club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:10 BST

The former Leeds United skipper has enjoyed another fine season for Boro and has now signed on the dotted line for a seventh season with the club - who he joined from Norwich City for £5m in the summer of 2017.

The deal will take him up to his 36th birthday.

On Howson, who has made 269 appearances for Boro and is the club's long-serving player after Dael Fry, head coach Michael Carrick said: "He's a big part of what we do here.

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson.
"He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here."

