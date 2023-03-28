MIDDLESBROUGH captain Jonathan Howson has penned a new deal with the Teessiders - and is now contracted at the Championship club until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

The former Leeds United skipper has enjoyed another fine season for Boro and has now signed on the dotted line for a seventh season with the club - who he joined from Norwich City for £5m in the summer of 2017.

The deal will take him up to his 36th birthday.

On Howson, who has made 269 appearances for Boro and is the club's long-serving player after Dael Fry, head coach Michael Carrick said: "He's a big part of what we do here.

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson.

