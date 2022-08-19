Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro have been linked with the Brazilian forward for the past few months and he is set to add to the Teessiders' striking options following the additions of Matthew Hoppe and Marcus Forss as Chris Wilder overhauls his striking department.

Muniz started a medical on Teesside on Thursday.

The frontman has started on the bench for Fulham in their opening two Premier League games, but the Cottagers are happy to let the 21-year-old leave to boost his game-time levels.

Muniz scored five times in 25 appearances last term and played second fiddle to Aleksander Mitrovic.

The 6ft 1in attacker will add another physical option to the Boro forward line.

He signed a five-year deal with Fulham last summer after joining the Cottagers from Flamengo for an undisclosed fee. Boro had been interested in the Brazilian last summer, but he opted for a move to London instead.

Wilder is hoping to bring in four players - two strikers, a midfielder and a left-sided centre-half - before the summer deadline.

The Boro chief suffered a blow on Thursday night when big defensive target Jacob Greaves penned a new long-term deal with Hull City.

Greaves, 21, came through the academy at Hull and will now remain at the club until the summer of 2026. There is also the option for the club to trigger a one-year extension.