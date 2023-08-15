MIDDLESBROUGH have been buoyed by the arrival of two new signings ahead of their Championship home game with Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Teessiders, whose limited squad depth has been exposed at the start of the campaign by way of two successive defeats, have confirmed the capture of Danish defender Lukas Engel.

The left-back has joined from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg on a four-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fee is reportedly around €2m, with Engel's addition bolstering a problem area for Boro, in need of a fresh option at left-back after missing out on the signing of Ryan Giles, who elected to head to Premier League side Luton Town.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick applauds Boro fans after his side's 4-2 Championship loss at Huddersfield Town last seasom. The sides meet on Teesside this weekend. Picture: PA.

Atalanta forward Emmanuel Latte Lath followed later on Tuesday afternoon – to further improve the options of head coach Michael Carrick.

Going out of the exit door will be last season's star turn Chuba Akpom, who is putting the finishing touches to a €12m move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, with over €2m of potential add-ons.

Akpom, whose existing contract at Boro was due to expire next summer, is poised to sign a five-year deal at Ajax. He was undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens recently pulled out of the race to sign the 27-year-old, who was a revelation at Boro last season. His preferred destination was Ajax, while rumours of a bid from Sheffield United never materalised, despite interest.

Akpom's loss will hopefully be mitigated by the arrival of Latte Lath, who impressed on loan at Swiss outfit St Gallen, notching 16 goals in 34 matches last term.

The Ivorian, 24, who offers a pacy option alongside a goal threat, has joined in a €5m move and will boost a Boro side who have yet to find the net at league level in 2023-24.