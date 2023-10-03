Middlesbrough FC continue revival with third win in a row at expense of Cardiff City

Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath struck second-half goals to earn Middlesbrough a third Sky Bet Championship triumph in a row and end Cardiff’s winning run.

The Bluebirds had won four in a row before this trip to Teesside but Jones’ first league goal of the season in the 56th minute did the damage before Latte Lath sealed a 2-0 victory with six minutes left.

It had been an otherwise largely uneventful evening at the Riverside Stadium with neither side really dominating proceedings in an attacking sense until those goals.

The first came when Lukas Engel, who has had a slow start since signing from Danish side Silkeborg in the summer, drilled a low cross inside the six-yard box for Jones to slide in and finish.

Middlesbrough player Isiah Jones opened the scoring against Cardiff (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Then in the 84th minute Marcus Forss’ flick on halfway was perfect for Boro to counter.