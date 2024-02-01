Middlesbrough FC deadline-day latest: Forward completes move to Premier League club which could be worth up to £16m

Reports suggest that the a deal which could eventually be worth up to £16m for the Championship club.

It represents a significant profit for Boro, who bought Rogers from Manchester City for a bargain £1m last summer.

The Blues will benefit from a sell-on clause in the region of 25 per cent.

Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers has joined Aston Villa. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Persistence paid off for both Villa and Boro, with the Teessiders sticking to their guns after refusing to yield in the face of three previous offers from the Midlanders, which were turned down.

At the fourth time of asking, Villa have now landed Halesowen-born Rogers, who started his career at West Brom.

The move will reportedly see Boro land an initial £8m up front with a potential £7m in add-ons.