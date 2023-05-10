Middlesbrough FC defender Ryan Giles's message to former club and play-off opponents Coventry City

COVENTRY City were the story at the Riverside Stadium on Monday in the first instalment of what will now be a trilogy of games with Middesbrough.

By their high standards on home soil, Boro were pretty quiet in truth – while mindful that the key remaining fixture on Teesside in their season will be on May 17 and not Bank Holiday Monday on a day when Coventry’s season was on the line.

After the game, the cheers were reserved for the Sky Blues and their ecstatic supporters among the sell-out crowd and they justifiably celebrated clinching their Championship play-off place after a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro left-back Ryan Giles, who spent a loan spell at Coventry in 2020-21, is delighted for his former club, who now lock horns with the Teessiders in a semi-final double header.

Middlesbrough defender Ryan Giles. Picture: Tony Johnson.

The goodwill will end when battle recommences in Warwickshire, in the first leg of their semi on Sunday lunch-time.

Giles said: “I am delighted for them. I think they have had a fantastic season. They have got some really good individuals and you can see they are very well drilled as a team.

“Credit to them, but we have just got to focus on ourselves. I think we have got some fantastic players in our team and I know players that they will fear.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles, who made his return after missing the recent game with another of his former sides in Rotherham United, commented: “I had a slight problem with my back and it was a precaution more than anything and the gaffer didn't want to risk it (at Rotherham).