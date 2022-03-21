Middlesbrough FC face anxious wait over key player and Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair

McNair came off early in the second half of Boro's FA Cup home loss to Chelsea on Saturday, with manager Chris Wilder, speaking afterwards, suggesting he did not think that the former Sunderland and Manchester United player would be involved both of his side's forthcoming friendlies.

Wilder said: “Accidently, from a corner, the goalkeeper trod on Paddy’s foot. It’s an impact injury on the top of his foot, so it’s incredibly sore.

"We’re assessing those boys (McNair and Dael Fry, who was also injured against Chelsea). We don’t believe they’re going to be out for any length of time, so obviously the international break has come at a good time for that.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair. Picture: Getty Images.

“Looking at Paddy’s foot at the time when he came off, I don’t think he’ll be playing any football for the next seven to ten days.”

Despite Wilder's words, Northern Ireland chief Ian Baraclough is hopeful that McNair, who has linked up with Northern Ireland, will be passed fit in the next couple of days.