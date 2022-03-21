Middlesbrough FC face anxious wait over key player and Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair

MIDDLESBROUGH face an anxious wait to see if Paddy McNair is involved in Northern Ireland's international fixtures against Luxembourg and Hungary, with the influential defender having linked up with his nation despite an injury concern.

By Leon Wobschall
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:43 pm

McNair came off early in the second half of Boro's FA Cup home loss to Chelsea on Saturday, with manager Chris Wilder, speaking afterwards, suggesting he did not think that the former Sunderland and Manchester United player would be involved both of his side's forthcoming friendlies.

Wilder said: “Accidently, from a corner, the goalkeeper trod on Paddy’s foot. It’s an impact injury on the top of his foot, so it’s incredibly sore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"We’re assessing those boys (McNair and Dael Fry, who was also injured against Chelsea). We don’t believe they’re going to be out for any length of time, so obviously the international break has come at a good time for that.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair. Picture: Getty Images.

“Looking at Paddy’s foot at the time when he came off, I don’t think he’ll be playing any football for the next seven to ten days.”

Despite Wilder's words, Northern Ireland chief Ian Baraclough is hopeful that McNair, who has linked up with Northern Ireland, will be passed fit in the next couple of days.

He said: “We’ll make a call on Paddy later in the week. There’s bruising there, but he’s keen to go as usual and we’re happy with how he is. His movement is okay.”

Northern IrelandChris WilderIan BaracloughChelsea