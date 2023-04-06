All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
11 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
14 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
15 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
15 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
18 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Middlesbrough FC hoping for second time lucky as duo are nominated for monthly awards again

Michael Carrick and Chuba Akpom have again been nominated for the Championship's monthly awards.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
NOMINEES: Chuba Akpom (right) and his Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (second from right)NOMINEES: Chuba Akpom (right) and his Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (second from right)
NOMINEES: Chuba Akpom (right) and his Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (second from right)

The Middlesbrough pair missed out on February's manager and player of the month prizes after being shortlisted, but have another chance when March's winners are announced on Friday.

Akpom has won the award once already this season, in December, but missed out to Millwall's Tom Bradshaw in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This time he is up against Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City, Stoke City full-back Ki-Jana Hoever and Burnley's Nathan Tella.

Most Popular

Akpom found the net in all four of his March games, scoring five times and assisting another.

First-time manager Carrick is yet to claim the award. Burnley's Vincent Kompany has won four of the last five, but has not been shortlisted this time.

The only manager to deny Kompany in that period – former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins – has, along with Luton Town's Rob Edwards and Alex Neil of Stoke City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Boro took 10 points from four March matches, including a 5-0 win over Reading and a 4-0 drubbing of Preston North End.

Chuba AkpomStoke CityBurnleyCoventry City