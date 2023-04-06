Michael Carrick and Chuba Akpom have again been nominated for the Championship's monthly awards.

NOMINEES: Chuba Akpom (right) and his Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick (second from right)

The Middlesbrough pair missed out on February's manager and player of the month prizes after being shortlisted, but have another chance when March's winners are announced on Friday.

Akpom has won the award once already this season, in December, but missed out to Millwall's Tom Bradshaw in February.

This time he is up against Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry City, Stoke City full-back Ki-Jana Hoever and Burnley's Nathan Tella.

Akpom found the net in all four of his March games, scoring five times and assisting another.

First-time manager Carrick is yet to claim the award. Burnley's Vincent Kompany has won four of the last five, but has not been shortlisted this time.

The only manager to deny Kompany in that period – former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss Mark Robins – has, along with Luton Town's Rob Edwards and Alex Neil of Stoke City.

