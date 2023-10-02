Middlesbrough FC issue statement following alleged racist abuse of a supporter in Saturday's Championship game at Watford
Boro fan Yusuf Jama was reportedly subjected to abuse from a few fellow Boro ‘supporters’ at Vicarage Road.
Middlesbrough Supporters Forum released a strong statement condemning the 'vile' racist abuse Jama suffered.
A statement issued by the Championship club on Monday afternoon read: “We have been made aware of allegations of an incident of abusive and discriminatory behaviour directed at one of our supporters at Saturday’s match against Watford.
“The club has received reports of the incident and is working with Watford and the police to fully investigate. We would urge any further witnesses to please contact the club, by emailing [email protected].
“We will not make any further comment on the incident at this time so as not to jeopardise this investigation.
“MFC is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and creating a welcoming environment for all supporters at the Riverside, away matches and in the wider community.
“We condemn all forms of hate crime and discrimination in the strongest possible terms, and urge supporters who witness any such incidents to please report them to the club.”