Middlesbrough FC issue statement following alleged racist abuse of a supporter in Saturday's Championship game at Watford

MIDDLESBROUGH have said that they have launched a full investigation, alongside police, after allegations of racial abuse directed towards one of their supporters in Saturday’s Championship game at Watford.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:59 BST

Boro fan Yusuf Jama was reportedly subjected to abuse from a few fellow Boro ‘supporters’ at Vicarage Road.

Middlesbrough Supporters Forum released a strong statement condemning the 'vile' racist abuse Jama suffered.

A statement issued by the Championship club on Monday afternoon read: “We have been made aware of allegations of an incident of abusive and discriminatory behaviour directed at one of our supporters at Saturday’s match against Watford.

Middlesbrough played Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.Middlesbrough played Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.
“The club has received reports of the incident and is working with Watford and the police to fully investigate. We would urge any further witnesses to please contact the club, by emailing [email protected].

“We will not make any further comment on the incident at this time so as not to jeopardise this investigation.

“MFC is committed to equality, diversity and inclusion, and creating a welcoming environment for all supporters at the Riverside, away matches and in the wider community.

“We condemn all forms of hate crime and discrimination in the strongest possible terms, and urge supporters who witness any such incidents to please report them to the club.”

