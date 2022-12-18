Disappointment that they were unable to stop Burnley opening a six-point gap at the top of the Championship, underlined the strides Middlesbrough have taken, believes Michael Carrick.

“We’re frustrated and disappointed," said Carrick, who had taken Middlesbrough into the top half after succeeding Chris Wilder.

"We have to be calm about it. We spoke before the game and said this game was never going to make or break our season.

“I feel we are a better team than we were five, six, seven games ago and maybe that’s why we feel disappointed not getting anything from here.”

Burnley's Jack Cork (left) and Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom battle for the ball (Picture: PA)

Belgian winger Manuel Benson had gifted an opening goal to Carrick’s visitors, hooking the ball straight back to half-time Boro substitute Duncan Watmore, who finished clinically.

Benson made amends on the hour when he cut in past full-back Ryan Giles in devastating fashion before scoring the equaliser with a low, left-footed drive past Zack Steffen.

Seven minutes later, Benson put Burnley in front with a dangerous right-wing cross which bounced in off the inside of the goalkeeper’s right-hand post.

And Burnley made it three goals in 12 minutes from Josh Brownhill’s 72nd minute left-wing corner with a panicked Jonny Howson flicking the ball into his own net.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (second right) has his penalty kick saved by Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)

There was late drama when, in the final minute of normal time, Roberts was shown a straight red card having been judged to have punched Chuba Akpom’s header off the Burnley goalline after it had struck the crossbar.

But Akpom’s penalty was saved well by Arijanet Muric, diving smartly low to his right.

Boro boss Carrick was more concerned about an earlier penalty shout – following contact from Taylor Harwood-Bellis on Akpom – when his side led 1-0.

“For me, if you are goal-side of the ball, protecting it like you’re told to as a kid, and there is contact and you both fall over then I don’t see how you can’t give a free-kick or penalty,” said Carrick. “That’s football.

“I was told there was minimal contact but, for me, I don’t understand how that is not a penalty.

