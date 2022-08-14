Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boro did it the hard way after falling behind twice courtesy of strikes from Sander Berge and a Ryan Giles own goal. But two goals from Chuba Akpom, who scored his first goals for the club since December 2020, earned the spirited Teessiders a point against an impressive Blades side.

Wilder, who handed debuts from bench to Alex Mowatt and Matthew Hoppe, said: "I really enjoyed it. It was a good game. They are outstanding and a really good side and have kept, apart from Rammers (Aaron Ramsdale), the side who basically went well for one season (in the Premier League) and the majority of them know their way around the football pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They have got everything, experience, quality and are a good team with a good attitude. A proper team well coached before and well coached now with good people in charge and a fabulous fanbase.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

"It was a proper game of football and we went toe to toe. When you look at teams who get touted at the start of the season - who we are in that, I don't understand, but we are, a couple of teams who come down may be in a transitional period.

"But I don't think Sheffield United are in a transitional period. I think they are ready to rock and roll and got some really good players. You look at the bench, with Billy coming back in and Oli Mac (McBurnie) on the bench and Rhian Brewster.