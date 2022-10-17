Middlesbrough FC manager latest: Ex-Manchester United and Spurs midfielder Michael Carrick resumes talks with Boro

The ex-Sheffield United manager was sacked a fortnight ago.

First-team coach Leo Percovich has been in caretaker charge for the past three matches.

But back-to-back losses to Blackburn and Millwall - with Boro now finding themselves in the relegation zone - have intensified the need to finalise their search for a new man in the dug-out.

Michael Carrick. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick and his representatives held discussions with Boro early last week, but several reports suggested that he had decided against moving to the club.

But talks with Boro are said to have recommenced.

Carrick is yet to dip his toes into management on a permanent basis, having previously served as a coach at United as well as overseeing a three-match unbeaten run as interim manager.