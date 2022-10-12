Stockton-born Cattermole returned to his boyhood club and was appointed at Boro's new under-18s lead coach earlier this year.

He has been assuming caretaker duties alongside Lee Percovich, Mark Tinkler and Craig Liddle following the sacking of Chris Wilder at the start of last week.

Reports are suggesting that talks with Boro's first-choice candidate Michael Carrick broke down on Tuesday.

Lee Cattermole

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom - who recently parted company with Steve Bruce - are also reportedly keen on the former Manchester United, Spurs and England midfielder Carrick.

The north-easterner is hoping to strike out on his own in management after assisting Ole Gunnar Solksjaer during his time at Old Trafford.

Cattermole, who retired in August 2020 after a spell in Dutch football at VVV-Venlo, is now the favourite for the Boro position. Reports say he could be assisted by an experienced head in Steve Agnew after his exit from West Brom.

The 34-year-old made his name at Boro, with the England youth international making his first-team debut in January 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later moved onto Wigan and Sunderland, where he had successful playing associations with both.

Ex-Watford and Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards is also a contender for the Boro post, alongside ex-Huddersfield chief Carlos Corberan, back in the market for a job in England after a short spell in Greek football at Olympiakos.