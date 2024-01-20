The Teessiders had most of the ball but conceded the opening goal to Cafu after 59 minutes and only took a point when Marcus Forss found the net in the 82nd.

Josh Coburn had a goal ruled out in stoppage time for waht looked like an offside flag against former Miller Matt Crooks.

“It stings that one,” said Carrick. “It's disappointing. That's two games against them now and we've come away with one point which is a little bit difficult to understand. They came to make it difficult and credit to them for that.

FAITH: Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick

“I still thought we had enough in the game and some bright moments and chances and enough good football in the game. We were bright in the first half. The second was stop-start and stuttered, free-kicks, throw-ins, taking forever and there was no flow so it was difficult for the lads to get the rhythm and create pressure.

“The story of the game is their goal is offside. (Jordan) Hugill is offside in the build-up right in front of the linesman and then Crooksy is onside at the end.

“I don't know why the goal was ruled out, I haven't spoken to anyone, I've just looked myself. Crooksy is in line with the centre-half and Josh is behind the centre-half. I don't get it.

“I'm standing in my position where I am and I was shouting for the offside in the build-up to their goal and the officials didn't flinch. I don't know how they haven't seen that, then it's led to the goal from nowhere. That's two massive decisions.

“Then there's Sam (Greenwood)'s penalty in the first half when he (Peter Kioso) pulls him back.

“Credit to the boys because it wasn't easy to break them down. We found a goal and got back into the game, it would have been quite easy for that one to fizzle out into a defeat but we finished really strong and we scored a perfectly good goal to win 2-1. It's very frustrating."

Forss’ goal was created by a Morgan Rogers backheel, justifying the decision to pick the forward,

Rogers’ future has been the subject of speculation this week with Aston Villa believed to have had two bids rejected.

But rather than take the 21-year-old out of the firing line, Carrick trusted him to start.

"There was no reason to not play him," said Carrick. "He’s our player. He’s a massive part of the group and there was no issue whatsoever. Speculation is speculation. There are rumours everywhere.

"We’ve got some good players throughout the squad and nowadays you get talked about more than ever. That’s just how it is. But you’ve got to get on with the job. This is what we do and I’ve got no issues with any of the boys."

As for whether Rogers will still be a Boro player come February 2, Carrick was unable to shed much light.

“Not really," he said when asked if there was anything he could say. "It’s just that time of year where there is plenty of rumours and speculation. From my point of view, watching Morgan today, he played well. There is nothing to say really on that one.

"It’s all eyes on Tuesday (when Middlesbrough are at Chelsea for a League Cup semi-final second leg) and we expect him to be with us.