Middlesbrough FC mourn loss of Keith Lamb - an integral figure in the development of the modern-day Boro

FORMER chief executive Keith Lamb - an integral figure in the building of the modern-day Middlesbrough Football Club - has passed away at the age of 77.

Mr Lamb was an influential figure for just under a quarter of a century at Boro and was one of the first executive appointments made by Steve Gibson and the consortium assembled to save the club from extinction in 1986.

He played a key role during the club's rise to the top table of English football in the 1990s, which also saw the Teessiders move from Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium in 1995 and the noughties.

Mr Lamb stepped down from his role as chief executive in 2011, taking up a position on the FA board, but retained his association with the club as a non-executive director.

Riverside Stadium, home of Middlesbrough FC. Picture: Getty.

Boro chairman Gibson said: “I was deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Keith Lamb. He was a trusted colleague and friend.

"Keith was appointed chief executive in the aftermath of 1986 and was instrumental in bringing back the club’s sustainability and viability, helped greatly by the heroics of Bruce Rioch, Tony Mowbray and the squad of '86.

"His achievements during this time were many. Keith’s ability and commitment to the club contributed greatly to the success we enjoyed under Lennie Lawrence, Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren.

